Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair cut Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 193,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.