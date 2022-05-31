Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $988,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSBK stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $212.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.16. Timberland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.