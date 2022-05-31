Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Toast has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $44,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,552,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,382,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $84,063.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,309,686.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,296,510 shares of company stock valued at $160,108,285 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Toast by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Toast by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

