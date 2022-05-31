Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TOFB opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. Tofutti Brands has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter.

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

