Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. Tokio Marine has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

