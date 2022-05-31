Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

