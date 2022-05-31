Toll Brothers, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOL. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

NYSE TOL opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $4,102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

