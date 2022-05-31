Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.85.

NYSE TOL opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 472.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $80,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $29,719,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

