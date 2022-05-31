Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Tompkins Financial stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.81 per share, with a total value of $100,012.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,557.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

