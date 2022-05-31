Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMTNF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TMTNF stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.94. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.