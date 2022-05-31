Torrid (CURV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Torrid has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Torrid to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CURV opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Torrid has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $33.19.
Several research analysts recently commented on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.97.
Torrid Company Profile (Get Rating)
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
