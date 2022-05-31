Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in May

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:TOTZF opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.

About Total Energy Services (Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.