Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in May

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:TOTZF opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

