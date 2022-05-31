TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

TTE opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 0.8% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

