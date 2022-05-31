Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $165.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,324. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $155.05 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $231.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.56.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after purchasing an additional 608,837 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $1,119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,657,000 after acquiring an additional 173,287 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,848,000 after acquiring an additional 134,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.