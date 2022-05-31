Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

NYSE TM opened at $166.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $233.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.56. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $155.05 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

