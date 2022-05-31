TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Short Interest Down 18.8% in May

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPTD opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. TradeUP Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

