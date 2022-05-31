Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $155.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.20.

Shares of TT stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.13. 14,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,978. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $128.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

