Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,854.44 ($23.46).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.57) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,961 ($24.81) to GBX 1,525 ($19.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($26.13) to GBX 2,020 ($25.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

TPK opened at GBX 1,217 ($15.40) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,104 ($13.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.27). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,228.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,391.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($18.04) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($38,302.10). Also, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.24), for a total value of £238,425.96 ($301,652.28).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

