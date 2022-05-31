Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 306,851 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

