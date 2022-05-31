Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $87.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after buying an additional 651,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,603,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.88. Trex has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

