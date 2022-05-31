Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.88. Trex has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trex will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 222,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 57,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Trex by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

