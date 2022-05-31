Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Head to Head Contrast

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Triumph Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 3 1 1 2.60 Sierra Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $103.81, suggesting a potential upside of 46.07%. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.56%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $442.06 million 4.04 $112.97 million $3.97 17.90 Sierra Bancorp $141.15 million 2.33 $43.01 million $2.57 8.47

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 22.77% 13.30% 1.76% Sierra Bancorp 28.71% 11.16% 1.17%

Risk & Volatility

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Sierra Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; to factoring services the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 35 full-service branches, an online branch, a loan production office, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

