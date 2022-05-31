True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 131.5 days.

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TUERF shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.20.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.