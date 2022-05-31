Truist Financial Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $145.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.97.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The firm has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $312,493,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after buying an additional 2,143,963 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

