Truist Financial Cuts Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $2.60

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $191.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.18 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vroom will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $57,003.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,907 shares of company stock valued at $124,619. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

