Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Tsumura & Co. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
