Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Tsumura & Co. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

