TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.29 ($2.84).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.34) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.28) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.96) price target on TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 285 ($3.61) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of LON:TUI traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 192.15 ($2.43). 3,374,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,343. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 166.70 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 444 ($5.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.62. The stock has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

