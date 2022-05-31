Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.94) to GBX 78 ($0.99) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 87 ($1.10) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Shares of TUWOY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. 6,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

