Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Down 19.6% in May

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 135,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 372,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 23.7% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 312,181 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 107.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after buying an additional 723,508 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 675,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 38.1% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 525,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 144,748 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $2,552,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ THCA opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.