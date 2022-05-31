Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $26,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 688,750 shares of company stock valued at $210,969. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 239.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 889,453 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 224.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 585,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 405,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 166,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Tyme Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

