Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,574. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

