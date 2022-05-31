Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 111.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after buying an additional 503,371 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

