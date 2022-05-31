UBS Group Lowers Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) to Sell

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 190 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.29.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

