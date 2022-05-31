UBS Group Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.00 ($27.96) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.25% from the company’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.49) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FRA DTE traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €19.08 ($20.52). The company had a trading volume of 6,139,784 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($19.49). The business’s 50-day moving average is €17.52 and its 200 day moving average is €16.79.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

