UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Cut to $27.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. UiPath has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,943,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,565,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.