Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $454.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $425.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.04.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

