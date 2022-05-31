Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,300 ($41.75) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

ULVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($52.25) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($51.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,935.83 ($49.80).

LON:ULVR traded up GBX 234.38 ($2.97) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,729.88 ($47.19). The stock had a trading volume of 16,734,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £95.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($55.52). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,542.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,709.12.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

