Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.20) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($52.25) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($51.87) target price on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,935.83 ($49.80).

Shares of LON:ULVR traded up GBX 234.38 ($2.97) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,729.88 ($47.19). 16,734,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,442. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($55.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £95.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,542.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,709.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

