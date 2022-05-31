Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,600 ($45.55) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.48% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.20) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($52.25) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($51.87) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.08) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,935.83 ($49.80).

Shares of ULVR stock traded up GBX 234.38 ($2.97) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,729.88 ($47.19). The stock had a trading volume of 16,734,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,442. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.42 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($55.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,542.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,709.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

