Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,458. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $59,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

