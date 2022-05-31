United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Short Interest Up 33.0% in May

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the April 30th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UBSI opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.