United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UFCS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.02. 292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,028. The company has a market cap of $804.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $32.93.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $245.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.30 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $65,250.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,782.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

