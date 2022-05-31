United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NASDAQ UG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.20. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,987. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

