United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
NASDAQ UG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.20. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,987. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter.
About United-Guardian (Get Rating)
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
