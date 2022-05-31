United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Update

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UMLGF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. United Malt Group has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.
United Malt Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
