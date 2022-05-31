United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Update

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMLGF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. United Malt Group has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

