United Natural Foods (UNFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.900-$4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.90-$4.20 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 115.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

