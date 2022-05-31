United States Steel (NYSE:X) Given New $22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of X stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 709,967 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United States Steel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

