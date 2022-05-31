United States Steel (NYSE:X) Given New $22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.
X has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.
Shares of X stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 709,967 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United States Steel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About United States Steel (Get Rating)
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
