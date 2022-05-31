UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Frederick William Mcnabb III Purchases 89 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE UNH traded down $10.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $496.78. 4,002,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $466.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $510.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $1,778,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

