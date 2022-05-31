Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

UTL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. Unitil has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137,337 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

