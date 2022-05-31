Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of UPWK opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $56,373.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,787.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,021 shares of company stock valued at $961,135. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Upwork by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,433,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,516,000 after purchasing an additional 126,945 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,761 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,144,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after acquiring an additional 44,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,240,000 after acquiring an additional 385,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

