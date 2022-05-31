Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 962,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 52.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 110.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 39.1% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

